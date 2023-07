Así luce actualmente el hermano menor de los Jonas Brothers; ya tiene 22 años

I performed in the “House of Secrets” in Burbank, CA! 7 year old me would be freaking out right now. This place gave me more belief in my creativity than any other place ever has. I’m forever grateful to Paul the owner for helping a little kid find beautiful worlds to get lost in. The song I performed is called Hoboken. It’s such an important song to me personally and getting to perform it in such a nostalgic place was a life highlight. I hope you enjoy this homegrown version of Hoboken as much as I enjoyed making it. You can listen to Hoboken on @Spotify and @Apple Music and everywhere else!