Suscríbete
Entretenimiento

Todos los nominados y nominadas a los premios BAFTA 2026

Las nominaciones a los premios BAFTA 2026 ya están aquí: de las películas más comentadas a las actuaciones que dominan la temporada, esta es la lista completa, categoría por categoría...

Enero 27, 2026 • 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
Lista completa de nominados y nominadas a los BAFTA 2026.jpg

Lista completa de nominados y nominadas a los BAFTA 2026

Instagram

La temporada de premios ya entró en modo intensidad máxima y los Premios BAFTA 2026 acaban de confirmar por qué siguen siendo uno de los termómetros más importantes del cine internacional. Las nominaciones de este año mezclan grandes nombres, apuestas autorales y actuaciones que llevan meses dando de qué hablar, con títulos que se repiten una y otra vez en las categorías clave.

Mejor Película

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor Dirección

  • Ryan Coogler — Sinners
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — Bugonia
  • Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
  • Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
También te interesa...
IG GALERIA COSMO LAS ALUCINES3.jpg
Entretenimiento
Las Alucines: el fenómeno sin precedentes de las amigas que están rompiendo el Internet
Enero 16, 2026
 · 
Leilani Aviles
UnTalFredo hace radical invitación a su podcast
Entretenimiento
UnTalFredo hace radical invitación a su podcast
Diciembre 12, 2024
 · 
María Dávalos

Mejor Actor Protagónico

  • Robert Aramayo — I Swear
  • Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Mejor Actriz Protagónica

  • Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
  • Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone — Bugonia

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal — Hamnet
  • Peter Mullan — I Swear
  • Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Odessa A’zion — Marty Supreme
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
  • Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
  • Carey Mulligan — The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
  • Emily Watson — Hamnet

Mejor Guion Original

  • I Swear — Kirk Jones
  • Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
  • The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho
  • Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
  • Sinners — Ryan Coogler

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island — Tom Basden, Tim Key
  • Bugonia — Will Tracy
  • Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
  • One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Pillion — Harry Lighton

Película Británica Destacada

  • 28 Years Later
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • Die My Love
  • H Is for Hawk
  • Hamnet
  • I Swear
  • Mr Burton
  • Pillion
  • Steve

EE Rising Star Award

  • Robert Aramayo
  • Miles Caton
  • Chase Infiniti
  • Archie Madekwe
  • Posy Sterling

Mejor Película Animada

  • Elio
  • Little Amélie
  • Zootropolis 2

Mejor Película Familiar

  • Arco
  • Boong
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Zootropolis 2

Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • El agente secreto
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirāt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Mejor Documental

  • 2000 Meters to Andriivka
  • Apocalypse in the Tropics
  • Cover-Up
  • Mr Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor Fotografía

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Mejor Vestuario

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Mejor Música Original

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Mejor Edición

  • F1
  • A House of Dynamite
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Mejor Sonido

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Warfare
entrega de premios temporada
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
Te sugerimos
por que mi ex sigue dando like a mis fotos
Entretenimiento
Qué dice la psicología de las personas que suben todo lo que hacen a sus redes sociales
Agosto 12, 2024
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
Oscars.jpg
Entretenimiento
Guía completa para ver los Premios Oscar 2026: fechas, horarios y dónde verlos en streaming y en TV
Enero 26, 2026
 · 
Leilani Aviles
Los errores más comunes al hacer un vision board
Equidad
Los 30 mejores tips para hacer un vision board que realmente funcione en 2026
Enero 02, 2026
 · 
Leilani Aviles
Kent & Curwen - Presentation - LFWM January 2019
Entretenimiento
Testigo revela los detalles del baile de Victoria Beckham en la boda de su hijo Brooklyn
Enero 23, 2026
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García