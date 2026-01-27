Todos los nominados y nominadas a los premios BAFTA 2026

La temporada de premios ya entró en modo intensidad máxima y los Premios BAFTA 2026 acaban de confirmar por qué siguen siendo uno de los termómetros más importantes del cine internacional. Las nominaciones de este año mezclan grandes nombres, apuestas autorales y actuaciones que llevan meses dando de qué hablar, con títulos que se repiten una y otra vez en las categorías clave.
Mejor Película
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor Dirección
- Ryan Coogler — Sinners
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Bugonia
- Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
Mejor Actor Protagónico
- Robert Aramayo — I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
- Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
Mejor Actriz Protagónica
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
- Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal — Hamnet
- Peter Mullan — I Swear
- Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Odessa A’zion — Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
- Carey Mulligan — The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson — Hamnet
Mejor Guion Original
- I Swear — Kirk Jones
- Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
- The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho
- Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners — Ryan Coogler
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- The Ballad of Wallis Island — Tom Basden, Tim Key
- Bugonia — Will Tracy
- Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
- Pillion — Harry Lighton
Película Británica Destacada
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Die My Love
- H Is for Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
EE Rising Star Award
- Robert Aramayo
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
Mejor Película Animada
- Elio
- Little Amélie
- Zootropolis 2
Mejor Película Familiar
- Arco
- Boong
- Lilo & Stitch
- Zootropolis 2
Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- El agente secreto
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor Documental
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka
- Apocalypse in the Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor Fotografía
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Mejor Vestuario
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Música Original
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Mejor Edición
- F1
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Mejor Sonido
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare