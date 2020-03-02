Así se verían estas figuras históricas si vivieran en nuestros tiempos

¿Te habías preguntado cómo se vería la Mona Lisa si viviera en este tiempo de redes sociales? Un artista lo ha hecho realidad y también de muchas otras figuras históricas como Cleopatra, Henry VIII y María Antonieta.
Aquí nuestros favoritos de la página de Instagram, creada por la artista Becca Saladin.
VENUS
Happy Valentines day! It’s only fitting to do Venus from Botticelli’s famous “The Birth of Venus”, painted during the height of the Italian Renaissance. The model for Venus is the gorgeous Simotta Vespucci, one of the artist’s muses. I think she’s one of the most beautiful females ever painted – do you think anyone tops her? Swipe to see a sneak peak of the creation video for this one, which is now live for Patreon supporters! . . As always, if you would like to support you can do so by joining the Patreon (www.patreon.com/royaltynow) or I have a “Tip Jar” here at www.paypalme/royaltynow. Any help is much appreciated. . . Left Image: Public Domain, Right Image base: with permission, @LesFleursduMallory and Gregg Thorne (Greggfoto.com)
CLEOPATRA
I've been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren't many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I've gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you've been asking for 🥰 . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features – a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It's also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were – most descriptions describe her as dark haired and "honey-skinned", but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my "Artist's Rendition" of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation!
ABRAHAM LINCOLN
A lot of you requested Abraham Lincoln when I asked last week – this one came together so nicely. As most of you know, Abe Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865. Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War, its bloodiest war and its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis. He preserved the Union, abolished slavery, strengthened the federal government, and modernized the U.S. economy. . I personally don’t see any modern doppelganger – I think he was a really unique looking person. Who do you all think he looks like? . Colorization for left image goes to Marina Amaral (@marinaarts), and Universal History Archive.
MONA LISA
NEFERTITI
Throwback to the stunning Queen Nefertiti. . . . This bust of Nefertiti (believed to have been sculpted during her lifetime) is famous for its grace and beauty. Nefertiti lived from approximately 1370 – 1330 BC. She was an Egyptian queen and the wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. Akhenaten is famous for his attempt to transition Egypt into a monotheistic society (worshipping only the sun god, Aten), instead of a polytheistic one.
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
ALEXANDER THE GREAT
I wasn’t aware when I started this one that Alexander the Great would look like a modern day member Harvard Crew team, yet here we are 😂 I did some research on his looks and it is recorded that he had curly golden hair and heterochromia (one eye blue and one eye brown or a combo of both), so he was definitely a striking figure.
HENRY VIII
Just to finish up with Henry and his wives, here's a revamped version of Henry VIII.