¿Britney Spears llega con un bebé en brazos a México?

The paparazzi photos of Britney Spears arriving in Mexico last week look more like the real Britney than what we see on her Instagram page that she does not control.👇🏻 And no I’m not just talking about filters. The physical appearance and her mannerisms look more like her than… https://t.co/t5jKPWY9RV pic.twitter.com/JwkdYm1u0n