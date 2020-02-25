Te presentamos a Joan MacDonald, la fitfluencer de 72 años

¿No te sientes motivada para hacer un cambio en tu estilo de vida? Ha llegado Joan MacDonald para cambiar tu mentalidad. ¡Es toda una fitfluencer!
¿POR QUÉ SE VOLVIÓ FIT?
Según reportes, hace tres años, cuando Joan cumplió 70, su médico de cabecera le dijo que su salud estaba deteriorando rápidamente. Tenía presión alta, colesterol alto y problemas gástricos. Al parecer, los doctores le ofrecieron dos alternativas; consumir más medicamentos o cambiar su estilo de vida.
Es así como Joan decidió que estaba lista para volver a sentirse bien con su cuerpo y comenzó a echarle ganas a su salud, después de no hacerlo varios años.
Whilst it may seem like hardship to go to the gym almost every day, and weigh out your food, the rewards are endless. 💕💕 If a woman in her seventies can learn how to use a cell phone and apps to follow her program, so can you. Believe in YOU 🙏 Yes there will be challenges and frustrations. Yes you have times when you doubt yourself and want to throw in the towel, BUT.. Keep… On… Pushing.. It will all be worth it it in the end..! . Just because you’ve been one way all your life, doesn’t mean you have to stay that way. You always have a choice. You CAN change. 👵🏼👵🏼 . Leggings by @womensbest 💕 Shoes by @filausa . #wisdom #fitover70 #transformation.
“Sabía que tenía que hacer algo diferente. Vi a mi mamá pasar por este mismo proceso, consumiendo cada vez más medicina y yo no quería que me pasara lo mismo”, contó en entrevista para la revista Shape.
SU HIJA, SU INSPIRACIÓN
Su hija, Michelle MacDonald llevaba años preocupada por la salud de su mamá. Fue en 2016 cuando ella y su esposo (fisicoculturistas que viven en México, btw) se preocuparon por la salud de Joan y la invitaron a nuestro país para darle un coaching. Aquí, le enseñaron cómo comer y cómo ejercitarse.
“Hacía mucho calor. Sudé cubetas”, confesó en entrevista.
Después de regresar a Estados Unidos, Joan siguió con el ejercicio y comenzó a rodearse de gente con hábitos saludables.
En menos de seis meses había bajado de peso y se sentía mucho mejor. Al ver los resultados y cambios en su cuerpo, se motivó aún más y motivó a otras personas en redes sociales.
FITFLUENCER
Hasta el momento Joan tiene 389k seguidores y ha aparecido hasta en portadas de revistas.
My tips to help you get started: 1. Really take stock of the things you want to change . Be clear in your mind what habits you want to change. Write those things down. Make a clear list! 2. Write out another list of the new habits you want to master to create a new you. Be clear. Be simple. Changing your life isn’t as complicated as we make it out to be. To make big changes we need to create new daily habits. That’s it. End of story. Focus on the habits. 🥰🥰 3. Get a nutrition plan and an exercise plan that you can follow for the long term. Be careful of fad diets that eliminate major food groups. You want this to be sustainable. Anyone can lose 10 lbs for a couple of months. You will want to be one of the few that transform for the long haul. That’s where the real benefits start racking up! 🔝🔝 4. Have an attitude of gratitude for the small successes. The more you can focus on what you’re doing right, the more confident and energized you’ll be to keep on going. You can’t beat yourself over the finish line folks. You’ve got to learn to truly love yourself unconditionally and keep on encouraging ourselves to grow in the right direction. ❤️ . Happy Friday! Sounds out, I got my guns out! With love, Joan XO . . . . . #fitover70 #agingbackwards #oldladygains #biceps #girlswithmuscle #girlswholift #wellness #wisdom
¡Somos fans!