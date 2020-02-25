Te presentamos a Joan MacDonald, la fitfluencer de 72 años

View this post on Instagram

Whilst it may seem like hardship to go to the gym almost every day, and weigh out your food, the rewards are endless. 💕💕 If a woman in her seventies can learn how to use a cell phone and apps to follow her program, so can you. Believe in YOU 🙏 Yes there will be challenges and frustrations. Yes you have times when you doubt yourself and want to throw in the towel, BUT.. Keep… On… Pushing.. It will all be worth it it in the end..! . Just because you’ve been one way all your life, doesn’t mean you have to stay that way. You always have a choice. You CAN change. 👵🏼👵🏼 . Leggings by @womensbest 💕 Shoes by @filausa . #wisdom #fitover70 #transformation.