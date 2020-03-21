10 museos que puedes visitar virtualmente desde tu laptop

¿Harta de ver series y películas? No eres la única, sal de tu casa, de tu mente e incluso de tu país y checa uno de estos 10 museos que puedes visitar virtualmente.
MoMa, New York
¡Te amo MoMa! Es el primer museo dedicado a recolectar y presentar arte de la era moderna. Tiene obras de Van Gogh y Picasso.
5 MILLION FOLLOWERS! Thank you. Although the Museum is closed, your support reminds us that we’re a diverse community of passionately creative people. In this time of social distancing, social media is more important than ever for sharing art and inspiration around the world. Here’s to the many (virtual) ways we can continue coming together as we #MuseumFromHome. We are so grateful to you all! — [Fernand Léger. Double page plate (pages 84 and 85) from “Cirque (Circus).” 1950. © 2020 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris]
Musée d’Orsay, Paris
Este museo francés tiene una colección de arte que se basa en trabajos de 1848 a 1914. Incluye obras de Van Gogh.
Ouverture aujourd'hui de l'exposition "Au pays des monstres. Léopold Chauveau". Conçue dans un décor imaginaire inspiré de l'artiste, elle fascinera aussi les plus jeunes visiteurs grâce à des dispositifs variés, ludiques et interactifs. Jusqu'au 28 juin au musée d'Orsay. Avec le généreux soutien de @kineti_technologies. En partenariat avec @gobelins_ecole, l’école de l’image et avec la participation de @imecarchives. . Opening today of the exhibition "The land of monsters. Léopold Chauveau". Designed in an imaginary decor inspired by the artist, it will also fascinate the youngest visitors thanks to varied, playful and interactive devices. Until 28 June at the Musée d'Orsay. With the generous support of @kineti_technologies. In collaboration with @gobelins_ecole and with the participation of @imecarchives. . #museedorsay #museeorsay #orsaymuseum #artmuseum #artgallery #fineart #beauxarts #artexhibition #art #museum #Paris #sculpture #dessin #drawing #monstre #monster #imagination #expochauveau #chauveau #leopoldchauveau . 📷 © Musée Orsay / Sophie Crépy
Uffizi Gallery, Florence
CIAO! Este museo fue diseñado por Giorgio Vasari en 1560 para un miembro de la familia Medici. Contiene obras de arte de los italianos más prolíficos, incluyendo Caravaggio y Rafael.
Bigordi Ridolfo di Domenico detto Ghirlandaio, Coperta di ritratto con maschera e cartiglio entro grottesche, 1510 ca., #Uffizi
Il dipinto “La monaca” di #RidolfodelGhirlandaio, di cui vi abbiamo parlato ieri, era “corredato” di un copriritratto o “coperchio a tirella”, di dimensioni leggermente superiori al dipinto che, scorrendo in apposite guide, veniva calato per proteggere la pittura o sollevato per poterla guardare.La tirella è un olio su tavola e raffigura una maschera in chiari colori carnicini e dai tratti indefiniti maschili o femminili: al centro si trova un’iscrizione in latino e in lettere capitali, tratta da Seneca e Quintiliano, SVA CVIQVE PERSONA ("a ciascuno la propria maschera").L’epigrafe è circondata da estrosi girali di colore bronzo in cui si riconoscono un’ampolla col fuoco acceso e due draghi dalla coda attorcigliata e maschere sotto le zampe.Fino agli inizi dell’800,la tirella copriva il ritratto femminile ed erano entrambi attribuiti a #LeonardodaVinci.In seguito la tirella fu venduta al collezionista Ettore de Garriod, che la donò alle Gallerie Fiorentine.Oggi entrambi sono stati recentemente attribuiti a #RidolfodelGhirlandaio e fanno parte delle collezioni degli #Uffizi. • ENG🌍 Ridolfo del Ghirlandaio,Portrait sleeve with mask and scroll among grotesques, about 1510 “The Nun” by #RidolfodelGhirlandaio had a portrait sleeve or “coperchio a tirella” (from ‘tirare’ to pull”), a typical 16th century object slightly larger than the painting it covered.Sliding in specific runners, it was applied to protect the paint or, vice versa, removed so that it could be admired.This oil on wood depicts a mask in light skin tones, with undefined female or male traits: in the centre of the work there is a Latin inscription in capital letters, taken from Seneca and Quintiliano, SVA CVIQVE PERSONA ("to each his own mask").The epigraph is surrounded by bronze spirals with an ampoule with a burning fire and two dragons with twisted tails and masks beneath their paws.Until the early 19th century, the “tirella” was used to cover the woman’s portrait, and they were both credited to #LeonardodaVinci.Both works were recently credited to #RidolfodelGhirlandaio
The Art Institute, Chicago
Este museo tiene una de las exhibiciones permanentes más grandes de Estados Unidos. Podrás ver desde cuadros de Mary Cassatt hasta de Cézanne.
Though called “Twilight,” there is no hint of the approaching night in this painting. The landscape is so vivid and intense that it’s tempting to call it a sunscape, dominated as it is by bold streaks of red, pink, blue, and green pigment. Join us as we take a closer look at this exuberant work by Hale Woodruff, one of the most quietly influential painters and teachers of the 20th century. (Link in bio)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
Hay 26 exhibiciones virtuales con más de 200,000 obras de arte.
Swooning over this week's #MetSketch from @kylekhansketches of "Kneeling Dignitary," who sits in our recently opened exhibition "Sahel: Art and Empires on the Shores of the Sahara." ✨ See (and sketch!) some 200 works that trace the cultural legacy of the region, including the legendary empires of Ghana (300–1200), Mali (1230–1600), Songhay (1464–1591), and Segu (1640–1861) through May 10. Have a #MetSketch of your own? Make sure to tag us! ✍️ 🎨 Inner Niger Delta, Mali. Kneeling Dignitary, 12th–14th century. Terracotta. On view in Gallery 199. Image description: A sketch of "Kneeling Dignitary" in front of the original terracotta sculpture. #TheMet #MetSahel
Museo Frida Kahlo, Mexico City
Obvias nos referimos a la Casa Azul de Coyoacán. Aquí podrás ver objetos personales y ropa suya.
Tate Britain Museum, London
Este museo es increíble. Arte británico por todos lados.
La Galleria Nazionale, Rome
La galería tiene una colección dedicada a los trabajos contemporáneos de futurismo y surrealismo.
#iorestoacasa – abbiamo chiesto a videomakers, creativi e artisti di raccontare la Galleria Nazionale e la mostra Time is Out of Joint con un video di 90 secondi. "A_____" è uno dei vincitori del contest Time–Action. Danzatori: Alice Zucconi e Alessio Valente Seconda Camera: Luna Simoncini Regia, prima camera, montaggio, post produzione, sound design: Alia Simoncini
Guggenheim Museum, New York
Fundado en 1937 este museo es uno de los más grandes dedicados al arte contemporáneo y la arquitectura.
Today's #FrankLloydWrightFridays illustration is by @demoulin_baptiste—"In my work, I try to model the tensions between emotions and the complexity of reality. The Guggenheim museum, with all it conveys, was a source of inspiration for me to go further in my approach.” #Guggenheim