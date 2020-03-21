10 museos que puedes visitar virtualmente desde tu laptop

View this post on Instagram

5 MILLION FOLLOWERS! Thank you. Although the Museum is closed, your support reminds us that we’re a diverse community of passionately creative people. In this time of social distancing, social media is more important than ever for sharing art and inspiration around the world. Here’s to the many (virtual) ways we can continue coming together as we #MuseumFromHome. We are so grateful to you all! — [Fernand Léger. Double page plate (pages 84 and 85) from “Cirque (Circus).” 1950. © 2020 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris]