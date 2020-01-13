VIDEO: Harry intentó conseguirle trabajo a Meghan Markle durante la premier del Rey León

Pues, parece que ya es un hecho. The Times recientemente reportó que Meghan Markle firmó un contrato para hacer un VoiceOver para Disney ahora que ella y Harry han renunciado a ser miembros senior de la familia real.
Y porque Meghan es una buena persona, ha aceptado trabajar a cambio de que sus honorarios se donen a una caridad pro-animales llamada Elephants Without Borders.
¿Lo que nos tiene en shock? Un video ha salido a la luz de Meghan y Harry en la premier de El Rey León en donde el Príncipe aparece contándole al CEO de Disney, Bob Iger, que Meghan estaría interesada en hacer un voiceover para la compañía.
El clip fue compartido por The Shade Room, en donde Harry le pregunta a Iger si sabía que Meghan hace voiceovers y diciéndole que le encantaría hacer algo con ellos.
Meghan y Harry aseguraron que están trabajando para hacerse “financieramente independientes” mientras siguen apoyando a la Reina y aunque en este trabajo en específico Meghan no recibirá dinero, sí levanta preguntas sobre si la actriz podría volver a la pantalla grande o chica.
