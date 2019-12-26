Reina de Inglaterra excluye a Meghan y a Harry de su mensaje navideño

OUCH! Parece que el mensaje para el príncipe Harry y Meghan es claro, después de que la Reina de Inglaterra excluyera una foto de ellos durante su mensaje navideño.
La pareja y su hijo, Archie, fue visiblemente excluida de las cuatro fotos que la Reina posó en la parte de atrás de donde se grabó su mensaje navideño.
¿La razón? Se cree que Harry y Meghan hicieron enojar a la Reina con su documental de “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” en donde la ex actriz confesó que la realeza ha sido muy difícil para ella.
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas! This year The Queen's Speech was filmed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. It will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 3pm GMT. This year also marked the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and in The Queen's Christmas Speech Her Majesty will reflect on the commemorations. "For the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of that decisive battle, in a true spirit of reconciliation, those who had formerly been sworn enemies came together in friendly commemorations either side of the Channel, putting past differences behind them. . "By being willing to put past differences behind us and move forward together, we honour the freedom and democracy once won for us at so great a cost.” Watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast on TV, radio and online here tomorrow at 3pm GMT.
A pesar de la polémica, muchos expertos han asegurado que la Reina eligió estas fotos a propósito, solamente mostrando a cuadro a los que siguen en línea para el trono. Es decir, al príncipe William y su familia, al igual que a su hijo, el príncipe Carlos y su esposa Camilla.
¿Qué opinas?