Publican foto de Caroline Flack horas antes de su suicidio

View this post on Instagram

I can’t even find the right words to say here and I’m sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more. Everyone remember her in the best way. Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide. When she let you in, you were the luckiest and she taught me to love everyone and forgive everyone. She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I’ll never ever ever stop loving her. Today feels like it’s not real and I wish it wasn’t. This girl was a force and always said the right thing, always made me feel safe and looked after even during her own shit. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and we all feel it. This massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family. I hope we find peace with each other the way she has found it now. She brought us all together. I love you forever and always my baby girl. I kissed your head yesterday and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling. I love you forever and ever and ever.