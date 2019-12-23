Te presentamos al nuevo novio de Michelle Salas (btw, es más grande que Luismi)

Michelle Salas se encuentra más enamorada que nunca. Su nuevo amor se llama Alan Faena, es argentino y tiene una cadena de hoteles.
Desde hace varias semanas se rumoraba que Michelle Salas había comenzado un romance con el magnate multimillonario Alan Faena, de 56 años.
Sin embargo, tras ser captados súper románticos y acaramelados la semana pasada, los rumores se han confirmado.
Según fuentes, Michelle y Alan se conocieron en el New York Fashion Week y desde ahí han sido inseparables.
#luismiguel oficialmente suegro… Conoce quién es el excéntrico y topicimo empresario argentino #alanfaena que le robó el corazón a #Michellesalas Toda la historia y fotos exclusivas en @laopinionla @eldiariony o busca el link en mi bio #amor #amorcool #amortop #periodismo #entretenimiento #soloparavalientes
Aquí algunas fotos para que lo ubiques perfecto:
