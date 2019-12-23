Te presentamos al nuevo novio de Michelle Salas (btw, es más grande que Luismi)

View this post on Instagram

#Repost ❤️ @lennykravitz – – – – – – When Dorian hit in the place that I call home, the faces of my friends, family, and neighbors immediately filled my mind. I refused to sit back and watch and needed to do something. Tonight we have come together in partnership between Sean Penn’s @coreresponse and my own #letloverulefoundation to help with the rebuilding as well as the people of the Bahamas who are still recovering from Hurricane Dorian.