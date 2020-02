Lady Gaga se propone matrimonio a sí misma y se vuelve nuestra heroína

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating Valentine’s Day wearing this badass ring designed by my friend @bcompleted for @klarna.usa. Did you know that an old tradition says that only during a leap year, on Feb 29th, are women allowed to propose to men? 🤦‍♀️ It’s 2020, and any person of any gender identity can propose to anyone, anytime! So as we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans – and a reminder that we are all born superstars. 💕 #getwhatyoulove