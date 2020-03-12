La hija de Milla Jovovich será Wendy en la película de Peter Pan versión live-action

YAAAS! Dos buenas noticias chicas Cosmo; habrá versión live-action de Peter Pan y Wendy será interpretada por Ever Gabo Anderson, hija de Milla Jovovich y el director Paul W.S Anderson.
So excited for Ever to be included in this very special Icons and Idols issue of i-D Magazine! Order the issue online or pick up a copy to read the awesome interview. Photography: Gray Sorrenti Styling: Caroline Newell Hair: Candice Birns Photo Assistant: Jared Zagha Style assistant: Sanna Fried Production: Layla Nemejanski , Hest Inc. and Chris Brenner Digital Tech: Dale Gold Location: Chateau Marmont Casting: Samuel Ellis Talent booking: Chris Brenner Special thanks to : Alastair McKimm and Felix Petty #everanderson #evergaboanderson #idmagazine #graysorrenti
La pequeña de 12 años actuará de la mano de Alexander Molony, que interpretará a Peter.
Everyone, get ready to meet young Black Widow.🕷🕷🕷So We can finally talk about @evergaboanderson’s secret projects😆😆😆It was just announced in @variety that Ever plays the young Natasha Romanoff in Marvel’s @black.widow movie in theaters this May 1st and also, after a worldwide search, she’s been cast as Wendy in @disney’s new live action Peter and Wendy movie!! We’re so proud of our baby! Ever has been wanting to act since she was 5 and she’s put the time, focus and energy into making her dream come true! Congratulations Ever!!🌟🌟🌟read the full article in my stories! Photo: @chrissbrenner #evergaboanderson #blackwidow #natasharomanoff #peterpan #peterandwendy #wendy #marvel #disney
La noticia fue revelada por Milla en sus redes sociales.
“Finalmente podemos hablar sobre los proyectos secretos de Ever Gabo. Después de una búsqueda mundial ha sido elegida como Wendy en la nueva película live-action de Disney. Estamos muy orgullosos de nuestra bebé. Ha querido actuar desde los 5 años y ha puesto tiempo, concentración y energía en hacer su sueño una realidad. ¡Felicidades!”.
Having the most beautiful Saturday with my amazing kiddo! Sorry I haven’t been posting but I’ve been in complete social media shutdown lately. Just busy being a pregnant mommy, but I have so many great pictures I’ve taken in the interim that I need to post and share with you all. I actually got a new printer and I’ve been printing a bunch of family pics in large format and framing them, so just trying to get things done while there is still pre newborn baby peace in the house😂. Anyway, I hope you’re all having a gorgeous weekend and I send you all my love!❤️❤️❤️