La hija de Milla Jovovich será Wendy en la película de Peter Pan versión live-action

View this post on Instagram

So excited for Ever to be included in this very special Icons and Idols issue of i-D Magazine! Order the issue online or pick up a copy to read the awesome interview. Photography: Gray Sorrenti Styling: Caroline Newell Hair: Candice Birns Photo Assistant: Jared Zagha Style assistant: Sanna Fried Production: Layla Nemejanski , Hest Inc. and Chris Brenner Digital Tech: Dale Gold Location: Chateau Marmont Casting: Samuel Ellis Talent booking: Chris Brenner Special thanks to : Alastair McKimm and Felix Petty #everanderson #evergaboanderson #idmagazine #graysorrenti