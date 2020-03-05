Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom están esperando a su primer hijo juntos

OMG! Es hora de organizarle a nuestra amiga Katy Perry una fiesta de gender reveal o algo así. La guapa reveló la noche de ayer que está esperando a su primer hijo con Orlando Bloom y lo hizo a través de su video de la canción Never Worn White.
También contestó algunas preguntas a través de sus redes sociales, en donde se describió “aliviada por no tener que meter la panza más tiempo”.
omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020
Este será el primer hijo de Katy y el segundo de Orlando, que tiene un pequeño de ocho años con su primera esposa, la modelo Miranda Kerr.
mighty monday the morning mash up…these moments at 6am 🤣before the storm of #mondays 👊🏻when I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between something I didn't fully comprehend till my son opened my heart🙌🏻could not be more grateful #myboy and that #evolution🙏🏻
¡Felicidades!