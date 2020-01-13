Kate Middleton está “increíblemente triste” por las decisiones del príncipe Harry

Si se preguntaban cómo se siente Kate Middleton sobre la decisión de Harry y Meghan de salir de la familia real, la respuesta es no tan bien chicas Cosmo.
Una fuente dice a Us Weekly que “Cuando Harry se sentía triste o tenía problemas, William siempre estuvo ahí para él, así como Kate también. Kate está muy lastimada. Actuó como una mentora para Harry antes de que Meghan entrara al panorama y odia ver a su esposo tan molesto”.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Mientras, William sigue enojadísimo por la decisión de su hermano de buscar independencia financiera y pasar medio año en norteamérica. “William ha hecho todo en su poder para ayudar a su hermano a través de los años y se siente totalmente decepcionado por sus acciones “improvisadas” y “egoístas”, dice la misma fuente. “Desde su punto de vista, Harry ha tirado a la basura todos los consejos que le dio”.
La familia se reunirá uno de estos días para encontrar una solución al problema, pero al parecer la Reina está furiosa y desesperada por encontrar un nuevo rol para Harry y Meghan.
