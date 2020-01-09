Justin Bieber revela que tiene la enfermedad de Lyme

Un descanso del drama entre Meghan, Harry y la familia real. FIUF!
Justin Bieber ha revelado que recientemente fue diagnosticado con la enfermedad de Lyme, una infección bacteriana que es comúnmente causada por garrapatas.
El guapo compartió la difícil noticia a través de sus redes sociales este miércoles.
“Mientras muchas personas se la pasan diciendo que Justin Bieber se ve como una m*erda, está en drogas, etc. no saben que recientemente fui diagnosticado con la enfermedad de Lyme, no solo eso pero tuve un caso serio de mono crónico, que afectó mi piel, la función de mi cerebro, energía y salud en general”, escribió.
“Todo esto estará explicado en una serie documental que publicaré en YouTube muy pronto”, concluyó.
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
“Podrán enterarse de todo lo que he pasado y superado. Han sido un par de años complicados pero tener el tratamiento correcto me ayudará y regresaré más fuerte que nunca”.