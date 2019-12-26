Henry Cavill no bebió agua por tres días para grabar escenas sin playera en The Witcher

UFF! Henry Cavill confesó que no tomó agua tres días para lucir impactante en las escenas en las que sale sin playera en The Witcher.
El guapo actor lo dijo durante una entrevista en el programa The Graham Norton Show en donde habló sobre su nueva serie de Netflix, The Witcher.
“La dieta es difícil y tienes hambre, pero cuando te estás deshidratando por tres días entiendes, el último día hasta podía oler el agua si me la ponían cerca”, Cavill le contó a Norton, pero aseguró que no fue nada fácil.
“No es dejar el agua totalmente por tres días”, agregó.
“El primer día puedes tomar un litro y medio, el segundo día medio litro y el tercer día NADA de agua… el cuarto ya grabamos”, afirmó.
Nos encantó la serie por la trama.
La trama es Henry.