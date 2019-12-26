Henry Cavill no bebió agua por tres días para grabar escenas sin playera en The Witcher

View this post on Instagram

Woke up this morning with some thoughts. As you know, I love me some country and Chris Janson says it best in this song. LA left me with some Good Vibes! Thank you to Mr Janson for putting it so perfectly and thank you to all of you for making this trip an unforgettable experience! So, Goodbye LA and Hello Buenos Aires!! Oh and for anyone wondering where those fancy trousers and that snazzy plum jacket come from? They were both put together by the master artisans at Huntsman of Savile Row. Best I've ever worn! @TheChrisJanson #TheWitcher @HuntsmanSavileRow #LA #BuenosAires #Argentina