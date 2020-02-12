El actor Penn Badgley anuncia que será papá

OMG! El guapísimo actor de Gossip Girl y You ha anunciado que está esperando a su primer hijo con su esposa, Domino Kirke.
La guapa compartió una foto súper cute en su perfil de Instagram en la que aparece con su baby bump.
On the road again… pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.
En la leyenda reveló que el embarazo se dio después de dos abortos.
“En el camino de nuevo… embarazo después del aborto es una cosa diferente. Después de perder dos bebés seguidos estábamos listos para renunciar. Dejé de confiar en mi cuerpo y comencé a aceptar que ya no se podía hacer nada”, escribió.
¡Felicidades a la feliz pareja!