Celebridades

10 parejas de celebs que *TERMINARON* en 2019

10. Khloé Kardashian y Tristan Thompson

Ok, después del escándalo de infidelidad de Tristan esto no nos tomó por sorpresa. Lo que sí nos sorprendió fue el escándalo que lo conectó sentimentalmente con la mejor amiga de Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.

