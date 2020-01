View this post on Instagram

busca lo extraordinario.. people settle into okay relationships, okay jobs, okay friends and an okay life. why? because okay is comfortable. okay pays the bills and provides a warm bed at night. some people are fine with okay, and guess what? that’s okay.. but okay is not thrilling, it isn’t passion, it’s not life changing or unforgettable. okay is not the reason you risk absolutely everything you’ve got for the smallest chance that something absolutely amazing could happen.. be amazing .