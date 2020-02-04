Camila Cabello debuta un bob haircut en redes sociales

Camila Cabello siempre ha usado su cabello súper largo y ondulado, así que imagínense el shock de sus fans cuando apareció en Instagram con un bob cortito.
Camila no aclaró si cambió de look o se trata de una peluca, considerando que se tomó mientras grababa uno de sus últimos videos musicales.
hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it – I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like…. ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!! I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH 🥺 here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon… how are you guys doing?! How’s life!! How are your hearts! I’ll read some of the comments and reply 💕💕💕💕💕💕
La guapa aclaró por qué llevaba unos días alejada de sus redes sociales, escribiendo:
“Usualmente cuando me tomo estos descansos de redes sociales, es porque necesito un espacio o tiempo fuera. Creo que es saludable saber cuando necesitas tiempo para ti misma”, escribió.
¿Nos cortamos el cabello o qué?